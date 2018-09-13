Benilde-St. Margaret’s fired its elite boys tennis coach Wednesday after school administrators learned that he was charged with multiple felony child sex crimes in Wisconsin.

Kevin Rust, 59, of Minnetonka, was arrested earlier this summer during an undercover internet child enticement investigation. Rust is charged in Barron County, Wis. with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child — all felonies, court records show.

A criminal complaint was filed July 2.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s President Adam Ehrmantraut alerted parents that Rust was fired via e-mail Wednesday afternoon, saying that school leaders are “shocked and saddened by this news.”

Ehrmantraut said Rust was in compliance with their background check policy and passed reference additional checks.

“The safety and security of our students remains our top priority and we are giving the situation our utmost attention,” Ehrmantraut wrote. “We ask that you talk with your student about any interactions they might have had with this individual.”

Administrators plan to meet with current girls and boys tennis teams and are in the process of contacting any previous players who worked with him.

Rust has coached at Benilde-St. Margaret’s for the last three years, joining the private Catholic school after retiring from coaching at Lourdes High School in Rochester.

The State High School Tennis Coaches Association inducted Rust to its Hall of Fame in 2012, in honor of leading the Lourdes girls team to 11 Class 1A team championships in 12 years.