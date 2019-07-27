DAYTON, Ohio — Receiver A.J. Green hurt his left ankle or foot near the end of the Bengals' first practice and had to be carted off the field, an early setback for a team trying to escape last place.
Green appeared to land awkwardly on the foot while trying to catch a pass during a 7-on-7 drill. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped him while knocking the ball away. Green limped a few steps, went to his knees on the sideline, took a few more labored steps and angrily threw his mouth guard to the ground. He was carted off the field for more exams.
Coach Zac Taylor had no information about the severity of the injury. Green missed half of last season with a toe injury on the other foot.
