The Cincinnati Bengals are joining in support of relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Florence, which has devastated the Carolinas.
The Bengals, like the Panthers, will wear stickers that read "One Carolina" on the back of their helmets for Sunday's game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Bengals said on Twitter "we send our well wishes to all who were affected."
Dana Outlaw, the mayor of New Bern, North Carolina —an area hit particularly hard by the hurricane— received an invite from Panthers coach Ron Rivera to hit the team's "Keep Pounding" drum before the game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Europa League hangover hits flat Chelsea
The grueling Thursday-to-Sunday turnaround that comes with playing in the Europa League might already be taking its toll on Chelsea.
Sports
Simon wins 3rd Moselle Open title
Frenchman Gilles Simon earned his third Moselle Open title on Sunday with a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over German qualifier Matthias Bachinger.
Vikings
Bengals join Panthers in wearing "One Carolina" stickers
The Cincinnati Bengals are joining in support of relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Florence, which has devastated the Carolinas.The Bengals, like the Panthers,…
Gophers
The Latest: Senegal gets first World Cup win since 2006
The Latest on the Women's Basketball World Cup Day 2 (all times local):
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.