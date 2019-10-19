MOSCOW — Belinda Bencic booked the last spot at the season-end WTA Finals on Saturday after beating Kristina Mladenovic in the Kremlin Cup semifinals.
Bencic's 6-3, 6-4 victory set up a Moscow final with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1.
It also enabled Bencic to overtake Serena Williams for the eighth and final place at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.
In the men's draw, Adrian Mannarino best Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-4 in their semifinal.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Monday's preps results
Here's what happened in high school sports on Monday:
Sports
Prep athletes of the week: Totino-Grace's Nick Hand takes his picks in threes
NICK HANDTotino-Grace • footballThe Eagles' return to their customary position near the top of the Class 6A rankings was really all that mattered to…
Wild
Flyers score 4 in the 2nd period, top Golden Knights 6-2
Blame the Flyers' slow start on jet lag, bad hockey, or maybe Gritty just woke up on the wrong side of the cradle. Whatever the reason, the first few weeks of the season again meant Philadelphia was buried in the standings.
Wild
Tarasenko has goal, 2 assists as Blues beat Avalanche 3-1
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 Monday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Gophers
Minnesota Scene: Gophers picked to finish fifth in Big Ten women's basketball
Gophers guard/forward Destiny Pitts was selected by both the coaches and the media for the preseason all-conference team.