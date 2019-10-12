With the Twins coming off a 101-win season, it was expected that members of their coaching staff would become candidates for positions elsewhere. And that is happening.

Twins bench coach Derek Shelton this week will interview for vacant managerial openings with the Mets and Pirates, according to sources with knowledge of their interest. New York and Pittsburgh are two of eight teams seeking new managers.

Shelton, who just completed his second season with the Twins, interviewed to be Twins manager last season after Paul Molitor was let go and also interviewed for the Rangers job that went to Chris Woodward. After not landing the Twins job a year ago, Shelton agreed to return in his current role, with his relationship with Rocco Baldelli a big reason.

Hitting coach James Rowson and assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner also could draw interest from clubs; Hefner could get a shot at a pitching coach position. It is not known whether they have been approached by clubs.

The Twins, meanwhile, have begun making moves with other staff members.

Head trainer Tony Leo, who has been with the organization for 23 seasons, the past two in his current role, has been let go. The Twins will be looking for their third head trainer in the past four seasons.

The Twins also have let go Class AAA Rochester manager Joel Skinner, pitching coach Stu Cliburn and hitting coach Javier Valentin. Cliburn just completed his 28th season with the organization.

Caleb Abney, the hitting coach for the Twins’ rookie team in the Gulf Coach League, also will not be brought back.