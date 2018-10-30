Ben & Jerry’s has a launched a new limited batch ice cream, “Pecan Resist,” commemorating Minnesota-based Honor the Earth and three other activist groups.

Ben & Jerry’s has a history of using ice cream to promote social issues, including climate change and racial and marriage equality. The company was founded in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, and sold in 2000 to Unilever, a giant British-Dutch consumer goods firm.

Pecan Resist, both a nutty chocolate ice cream and a “campaign to lick injustice,” champions groups that are “leading the resistance to (President Donald) Trump’s regressive agenda,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a press statement.

The ice cream maker singled out four groups: Women’s March, Color of Change, Honor the Earth and Neta (a media platform led by people of color on the Texas/Mexico border). Ben & Jerry’s will donate $25,000 to each and encourage its customers to learn more about each group.

Honor the Earth is an indigenous environmental activist group led by Minnesotan Winona LaDuke. The group has played a leading role in opposing Enbridge’s plans for a new $2.6 billion oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

Minnesota utility regulators approved the pipeline in June, though Enbridge must still get several other state and federal permits.

Pecan Resist is a chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge-covered almonds.