NEENAH, Wis. _ Bemis Co. (BMS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $980 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $215.6 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.09 billion.

Bemis shares have increased slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 7 percent. The stock has increased 3 percent in the last 12 months.

