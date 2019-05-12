A 74-year-old Bemidji man died Saturday of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday in Hubbard County.

Torrance D. Lillevold died at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lillevold was driving a 2002 Jeep Cherokee south on Vagabond Loop in Farden Township when he crossed the westbound lanes of Hwy. 2 in front of a 2008 Jeep Liberty driven by Nicole Sovde, 40, of Bemidji. Sovde swerved to avoid the Cherokee, but the two vehicles collided. Lillevold’s vehicle spun and rolled into a ditch.

The crash happened at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday on dry roads, the patrol said.

Sovde and her passenger, 14-year-old Shelby Sovde, suffered noncritical injuries and were also taken to Sanford.

All involved were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

