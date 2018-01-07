Just six months ago, after Michael Diebold lost his left hand and part of his arm in a fireworks accident, he became a local celebrity.

The police chief of the small Pennsylvania town of Leechburg drew sympathy from townspeople, some of whom raised money to help with Diebold’s medical expenses. A church hosted a fundraising dinner, while others sold T-shirts that said: “We Stand By Ours. #teamdiebold1565.”

Just 18 days after the accident, Diebold got married and about 200 people attended the ceremony. He smiled as his bride placed a wedding band on his right ring finger.

Diebold made the news again recently. This time, he wasn’t smiling. The 40-year-old has been accused of soliciting sex from a teenage girl online. He was arrested ­Friday on felony charges, including unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. Both are first-degree felonies.

“This case is particularly heinous because the perpetrator is a public official, sworn to serve and protect the community,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. “We have a zero tolerance for the sexual abuse of children and my office will prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law, no matter who they are.”

The arrest followed an investigation that involved an undercover officer who posed as a 14-year-old girl. The investigation began after Diebold, using the username KuteCop4You, posted an ad on a social media app, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities said he and the undercover agent talked multiple times, with Diebold sending inappropriate photos and asking to meet for sex.

He was arrested after he showed up at the meeting location. He then admitted that he’d been posting personal ads online for several years and acknowledged talking about sex with the purported 14-year-old, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, citing the complaint.

“Diebold admitted that he knew that sexual contact with a 14-year-[old] child was wrong and illegal and that his life was totally over,” the ­complaint said.

Leechburg Mayor Wayne Dobos said the allegations shocked many in the town, including him, who did not know that Diebold may have had a secret life.

“We’ve had enough notoriety in town, and something like this, we didn’t need at all,” Dobos said.

Media coverage around Diebold began in June, when he was handling fireworks during an event, and one piece misfired and exploded on him, said his mother, Karen Diebold. Michael Diebold, who is also a fireworks business owner, lost much of his left arm.

Controversy followed as Diebold tried to get back on duty months later.

The mayor said the Leechburg Borough Council wanted Diebold back at the department, which employs only three full-time officers, including the chief, and several part-timers. But he said Diebold needed to first take a physical to ensure he was able to perform his duties. Lawyers representing Diebold and the town were finalizing what those tests would be when he was arrested.

Diebold is in the Westmoreland County jail on a $500,000 bond. A hearing is set for ­Jan. 16.