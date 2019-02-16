ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo says that a beloved rhinoceros named Stanley has died.
The zoo said in a news release that the 49-year-old southern white rhinoceros died Friday after suffering neurological symptoms and a suspected stroke in recent weeks. A sudden decline in his health this week prompted zookeepers' decision to humanely euthanize him.
Stan was born in South Africa in 1970 and had lived at a zoo in Asheboro since 1987.
Stacey Weatherly was Stan's lead zookeeper. She says her favorite memories include summer campers interacting with Stan and petting him.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Gillibrand vows to advocate for LGBTQ community
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates on the campaign trail(all times local):8:45 p.m.Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has told a crowd at a New Hampshire cafe that…
National
Alabama Confederate statue law to stay in effect amid appeal
An Alabama law that prohibits cities from removing Confederate monuments will remain in effect while the state appeals a judge's ruling that declared the statute constitutional, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday.
Inspired
Childhood friends from Edina recycle flowers into bouquets of beauty for seniors
Their simple mission of giving a gift of recycled flowers has sprouted into a flourishing enterprise.
Movies
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars
Bowing to a backlash that had threatened to engulf an already blunder-plagued Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday reversed its decision to present four awards during the commercial breaks of this year's Oscar broadcast.
National
Trump declaration faces uncertain fate in coming court fight
Let the lawsuits begin.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.