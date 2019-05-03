BELOIT, Wis. — A Beloit man is facing first-degree reckless homicide charges after he was accused of supplying the drugs that killed a woman.
Prosecutors say Chaz Harris supplied the fentanyl-laced heroin in the overdose death of a woman at Woodman's grocery store in Beloit last December. The woman was not identified by name.
Police investigated and arrested Harris months later. Harris is due in Rock County Circuit Court Friday afternoon.
