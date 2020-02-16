BOZEMAN, Mont. — Jubrile Belo had a season-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Montana State defeated Weber State 77-63 on Saturday night.
Belo made 9 of 12 shots.
Harald Frey had 16 points and 10 assists for Montana State (14-11, 8-6 Big Sky Conference). Borja Fernandez added 14 points. Amin Adamu had 13 points.
Cody John had 18 points for the Wildcats (10-16, 6-9). Jerrick Harding added 16 points. Kham Davis had 10 points.
The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats this season. Montana State defeated Weber State 62-61 on Jan. 23. Montana State matches up against Portland State on the road on Thursday. Weber State faces Southern Utah at home next Saturday.
