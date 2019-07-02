Hot-towel service and welcome cocktails are no longer just for the elite on Delta Air Lines' international flights.

The Atlanta-based carrier in November will offer expanded amenities to its economy class on flights over six and a half hours, bringing a touch of patrician to the plebeians.

It's the latest in a series of moves made by Delta to elevate its onboard experience in an attempt to pull away from its U.S. rivals, American and United airlines. The airline recently brought back free meals for economy passengers on some domestic routes, for instance.

As well, it brings Delta's economy class closer to the experience that passengers receive on some Asian airlines, such as Cathay Pacific, that exclusively fly long-haul international routes. Delta has been testing the experience on flights between Portland, Ore., and Tokyo this spring.

Some of the new perks announced Tuesday include:

• A "welcome aboard" Bellini, a cocktail of sparkling wine and peach purée offered shortly after takeoff

• Hot towel service between before dinner and before landing

• A revamped food menu, which Delta calls "bistro-style" that allows customers to mix-and-match appetizers and larger entrees

• Dessert served separately from the meal, giving a similar experience to business class food service

• A farewell chocolate, which was Ghirardelli squares during testing

The service will be offered to everyone in the main cabin, including those who purchased the lowest basic economy fare.

"This is about investing in every single customer who chooses Delta, no matter where they sit on the plane," Allison Ausband, Delta's senior vice president of in-flight service, said in a news release. She said the new amenities were designed by flight attendants.

Delta also recently added free sparkling wine for main cabin passengers on international flights, in addition to the already-available beer and wine lineup.