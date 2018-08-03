LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam, Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig hit two homers each, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 21-5 on Thursday night.

Brian Dozier and Justin Turner also went deep as the Dodgers finished with their highest scoring total at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles hit a season high-tying seven homers, and also set season highs for runs in a game, and in an inning when they had nine in the seventh.

Clayton Kershaw (5-5) gave up two runs and five hits over six innings, winning his second consecutive start. He also won for the fourth time in his last six outings, while striking out seven with two walks.

Christian Yelich and Jesus Augilar each hit home runs for the Brewers, who lost for just the fifth time in 13 games since the end of a seven-game losing streak. Yelich's home run off Kershaw was his 16th. Aguilar, who went deep against Dodgers reliever Erik Goeddel, hit his 26th.

Bellinger snapped an 0-for-13 slide when he lifted a 0-1 pitch from Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin off the right-field foul pole for his 18th of the season. It was his second grand slam this season and third of his two-year career.

Chacin (10-4) gave up nine runs and five hits with four walks over 4 1/3 innings. It was the right-hander's worst outing since giving up eight runs over 4 1/3 innings June 24 at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Infielder Hernan Perez and catcher Erik Kratz each made his third appearance on the mound for the Brewers.

Pederson started the Dodgers' home-run binge when he led off the game with a drive deep into the seats in right field. It was the seventh leadoff home run of his career, with four of those coming this year. He added a three-run shot in the seventh to give him 16 on the season.

Puig had a solo shot down the left-field line in the fourth inning and a two-run shot in the seventh to give him 14 on the season. Dozier, who was acquired from Minnesota at Tuesday's trade deadline, hit a three-run shot to left field in the fifth, his 18th. It was Dozier's second home run in three games with the Dodgers.

Turner delivered his sixth home run after coming off the 10-day disabled list earlier Thursday. He had been out since July 22 with a strained right groin.

The Dodgers scored double-digit runs for the second time in the second half, both against the Brewers. It was the 10th time this season the Dodgers have scored 10 or more runs in a game.

The Dodgers won the season series against the Brewers 4-3 after splitting the four-game series at Dodger Stadium.

AX MAN COMING

The Dodgers are expected to add new reliever John Axford to the active roster Friday for the start of a three-game series against the Houston Astros. The Dodgers acquired the right-hander at Tuesday's trade deadline.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (rotator cuff inflammation), who has been out since the start of June, will have at least two more minor league rehab starts before he returns to the Brewers' rotation.

Dodgers: 2B Chase Utley went on the 10-day disabled list because of left wrist inflammation opening a roster spot for Turner (right groin strain), who was reinstated to the active roster. ... LHP Hyun-Jin Ruy (strained left groin) went four scoreless innings, giving up two hits, in a rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. . LHP Zach Rosscup (left middle finger inflammation) pitched one scoreless inning in a rehab outing also at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (6-7, 3.43 ERA) will take the mound at home on Friday in for the start of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (7-5, 3.68) starts the opener of a three-game series against the Astros.