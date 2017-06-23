Bell International Laboratories of Eagan is breaking ground this morning on its second plant-and-jobs expansion in a year.

The company, which manufacturers organic health-and-beauty products for name-brand manufacturers, moved last year from two small plants in Minneapolis to a large facility in an Eagan industrial park.

Bell Labs has added 100 jobs in the last 12 months and intends to add 50 more this year.

“We are far from done with the work to expand Bell Labs,” Mo Saremi, founder and chief executive, said. “We expect to employ up to 300 Minnesotans by the end of 2017 [and] add an additional 100,000 square feet to our Eagan campus.”

Saremi, an Iranian-American chemist who studied at Minnesota State University, Mankato, started Bell in 1996, after working as a chemist at other companies.

Two years ago, the company employed only about 80 people.

But it started to focus on the lucrative natural-ingredient market for skin-care products that has fueled rapid growth since 2015 as the U.S. market followed the European trend of less synthetic chemicals in lotions and sprays.

In an interview Thursday, Saremi said Bell will post revenue of $50 million this year and approach $75 million in 2018.

“Sun care is a very big part of our business and people want natural products that are not synthetic, active-ingredient chemicals,” he said.

He said the company handles manufacturing for most of the sun-care products seen in retailers like Whole Foods. The company has spent heavily on research and innovation to develop the higher-margin natural products that are gaining market share faster than growth of the overall market.

“They are mineral-based and plant-based,” Saremi said. “And we also manufacture tradition sun-care products with chemicals. Our biggest area is organic, enviro-friendly products. They are not commodity products. And they are more expensive.”

That creates a wider profit margin that has enabled Saremi to reinvest in new products and personnel.