BRUSSELS — One person died when large scaffolding collapsed onto the street in the diamond district of Antwerp, Belgium.

Police said Wednesday that beyond the fatality, one person was seriously injured. Pictures posted on the local firefighters' Twitter account showed that the scaffolding, which appeared to be several stories high and several houses wide, had tumbled onto the street.

The incident took place in the center of the port city. It was still unclear why the scaffolding collapsed.