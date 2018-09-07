BRUSSELS — Belgium's media and political class are demanding change as two high-profile cases of racism rock the kingdom, raising troubling questions about white attitudes a few weeks before local elections.
The incidents involve Cecile Djunga, a weather presenter with state broadcaster RTBF, who published a video online this week after more than a year of racist abuse; and a VRT television report about a Flemish far-right nationalist group whose leader has warned members to "be ready for combat."
The daily Le Soir's front-page was black Thursday, with articles denouncing white attitudes to people of different ethnic backgrounds.
Its chief editorialist wrote: "We can't kick this into the long grass anymore. Cecile Djunga's cry for help and the VRT report make it clear: great danger lies ahead and it's urgent to respond."
