– Belgium apologized Thursday for the kidnapping, segregation, deportation and forced adoption of thousands of children born to mixed-race couples during its colonial rule of Burundi, Congo and Rwanda.

The apology is the first time that Belgium has recognized any responsibility for what historians say was the immense harm the country inflicted on the Central African nations, which it colonized for eight decades. Prime Minister Charles Michel offered the apology Thursday afternoon in front of a plenary session of Parliament, which was attended by dozens of people of mixed race.

"Throughout Belgian colonial Africa, a system of targeted segregation of métis and their families was maintained by the Belgian state, and acts were committed that violated the fundamental rights of peoples," he said, using the term for mixed-race people.

The prime minister said the government would make resources available to finance additional research on the issue, open up its colonial archives to métis people and offer administrative help to those seeking to gain access to their official records and seeking Belgian nationality.

Some experts noted that Belgium's apology had came late — nearly 60 years after the three countries gained independence.

Racial segregation was a pillar of Belgian colonial rule, historians say. Many white Belgian men, nevertheless, married black Congolese women according to local customs, producing children sometimes called métis.

Fearing a repeat of the Red River Rebellion in Canada in 1869-70, when métis people revolted and overthrew the local government, the Belgian authorities ordered métis children in Congo to be separated from their families and from the black population. An estimated 10,000 to 20,000 children were segregated from their parents and placed in orphanages and schools predominantly run by the Catholic Church, historians said.