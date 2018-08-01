SALT LAKE CITY — A Belgian tourist has died of apparent heat-related causes while hiking at a popular rock formation called "The Wave" near the Utah-Arizona border.
Kane County sheriff's Sgt. Alan Alldredge says 49-year-old Christophe Pochic was found dead Monday night after his 16-year-old son called his mom at a hotel to tell her that his dad had become disoriented and needed help.
Alldredge says it's the first death at The Wave in the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument since a trio of deaths in 2013.
The geological gem attracts worldwide visitors with its swirls of searing red, orange and yellow that fold into a bowl. The 6-mile, roundtrip hike there is unmarked and cellphone reception is spotty at best.
Only 20 people are allowed to visit each day, chosen in a lottery system.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.