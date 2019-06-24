BRUSSELS — Belgian prosecutors say police have arrested a man in Brussels suspected of planning an attack on the U.S. embassy in the capital.
The Belgian man, identified only by his initials M.G., was charged Monday with "an attempted attack in a terrorist context and preparing a terrorist offense."
The federal prosecutors' office says anti-terror police picked the man up on Saturday, acting on information suggesting the embassy might be attacked.
Belgian state broadcaster RTBF says the man, who denies the allegations, has been under police surveillance for some time.
It says he was recently spotted acting suspiciously near the embassy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Palestinians stage protests against Mideast peace conference
Hundreds of Palestinians are protesting throughout the West Bank against this week's economic conference in Bahrain that will kick off the Trump administration's plan for Mideast peace.
World
Europe cool on Iran coalition talk, seeks de-escalation
European officials appear cool toward U.S. talk of building a global coalition against Iran, saying that their top priority is to de-escalate tensions in the region as they cling to hopes of salvaging the nuclear deal with Tehran.
World
Cyprus court sentences serial killer to 7 life terms
A Cyprus criminal court on Monday sentenced an army captain to seven life terms in prison after he pleaded guilty to the premeditated murder and kidnapping of seven foreign women and girls.
World
Belgian man charged over suspected US embassy attack plot
Belgian prosecutors say police have arrested a man in Brussels suspected of planning an attack on the U.S. embassy in the capital.
World
Albania's Electoral College orders go-ahead of local polls
Albania's top legal election institution on Monday decided in favor of holding municipal elections this weekend, turning down a move from the country's president to cancel them.