It's fur weather. And fur is under siege like never before.

Top designer brands are refusing to use it. The country's biggest department store chain plans to stop selling it. California has banned it. And America's fashion capital — New York City — has pending legislation that would do the same.

What was once a clash of opinions has exploded into an all-out war.

The most recent battle took place in New York's City Hall. By the fifth hour of more than seven hours of public hearings on a proposed ban on the production and sale of new fur apparel, the testimony had spiraled into Shakespearean hysteria. The people wept and roared and gasped for air as their emotions got the better of them.

Those opposed to the ban prophesied a future when the government would also confiscate their leather shoes and belts, their steak and eggs, their milk and honey. The anti-ban forces spoke of immigrant families of furriers, the sanctity of small businesses and the American dream. Before it was all over, a father was crying as he recounted the death of his son and how the family fur shop was all he had left.

Folks in favor of the ban used graphic language to describe the slaughter of animals, making repeated references to the precise placement of electrodes and the amount of time required for asphyxiation. Would you do this to your dog or cat?

California has passed the first statewide law prohibiting the sale, distribution and manufacture of new fur products. Scheduled to go into effect in 2023, it exempts leather, shearling and cowhide, as well as fur used for religious purposes. For instance, in the Hasidic Jewish community, men have a tradition of wearing fur hats called shtreimel. Their sale also would be allowed under the proposed New York ban.

Fight gets nasty

As one of the fashion industry's longest-running arguments has ratcheted up, the fur industry is being "pummeled." That's the word Mark Oaten used to describe what the industry is feeling. Not panic. Not dismay. Not anger.

"I blame myself, and I blame my organization," said Oaten, the chief executive of the International Fur Federation. "I feel we have an incredibly strong story to tell, and I don't think we've been effective in articulating that story."

The public hearing was not as much about fact-finding as an opportunity for showmanship. That made the reality of the fur industry's situation plain: This is not a legislative fight; it's a public relations one.

The anti-fur forces have a blunt, compelling message: Fur is cruel. Animals die. Ban fur.

In contrast, the fur industry has long sold itself on luxury and fashion — both of which are now the focus of significant public animus. Its new message is more 21st-century and more complicated. It comes with bullet points and sub-points. It encompasses civil liberty, cultural traditions and sustainability.

Oaten maintains that fur is the antithesis of disposable fashion, which overwhelms landfills and is part of a cycle of overproduction and overconsumption. Furs, and the memories attached to them, are passed down in families. When styles change, they're refurbished. When they're no longer wearable, they're recycled into pillow covers or throws. When they do finally reach the end of their life, they biodegrade.

"What you're going to see from us in 2020 is more hard-hitting messages about issues rather than models wearing fur," Oaten said. "We need, in 2020, to be better at articulating what natural fur means."

Is a ban overkill?

The debate over fur has been most volatile in the United States and United Kingdom. In the 1980s and '90s, it was the stuff of street theater, with protesters throwing red paint on people wearing fur coats and celebrities posing in PETA's glossy advertising campaign "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur."

Fur's status rebounded in the early 2000s. Fashion houses with roots in fur and leather — Prada, Gucci, Fendi, Marni — thrived as fur became sleeker with the flexibility and variability of fabric.

But times have turned hard for fur again. Now, most of industry's $23 billion in annual global sales is realized through accessories and fur trim, such as on parkas. And sales are dropping, down by $10 billion over the past four years.

Fashion's recent seismic shift probably began with Gucci, which went fur-free with its spring 2018 collection. "I think Gucci was a tipping point," Oaten agreed.

Prada, Coach, Versace, Giorgio Armani and Michael Kors are all phasing out their fur. Macy's and its sister store Bloomingdale's have announced that they will stop selling furs by the end of the year.

So why not simply let a changing culture dictate whether fur businesses survive? Why legislate furriers out of a job?

"Is livelihood a reason to continue an activity that, in our opinion, is cruel?" asked Kitty Block, president of the Humane Society of the United States.

Banning fur acknowledges that the fur trade "is not representative of public morals and how we represent ourselves as a society," she added. People "want to do something more than just not wearing it."

The anti-fur voices believe they have the momentum in the debate. The next targets in their sights, said Block, are the stores that sell it.

"I really do think fur's time has come," she said.