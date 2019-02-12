MINSK, Belarus — The editor of the largest independent news website in Belarus is on trial for professional malfeasance in a case that could bring her a five-year prison sentence if convicted.
Tut.by editor Marina Zolatava's trial began on Tuesday. She is charged in connection with other Tut journalists' obtaining the password of the state news agency Belta and using it to get unauthorized access to subscriber-only material.
Prosecutors say the unauthorized access caused losses of about 70,000 rubles ($32,000) to Belta.
Zolatava told the court that she does not admit guilt.
News media are tightly controlled in authoritarian Belarus and independent journalists frequently come under official pressure.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Rights groups hail arrest of 3 Syrian torture suspects
Human rights groups on Wednesday hailed the arrests in Europe of three suspects in bloody secret police crackdowns on Syrian opposition activists, including a senior figure in the Syrian security service alleged to have run a facility where detainees were systematically tortured.
World
Woman charged with tossing chairs from Canada high-rise
A 19-year-old woman turned herself into police on Wednesday to face charges of allegedly throwing two chairs off a 45th story balcony along a busy downtown Toronto street. The incident shown in an online video has sparked widespread outrage.
World
Nevada woman is the 6th to accuse Arias of sexual misconduct
The longtime director of the international center at the University of Nevada in Reno is the latest woman to accuse Nobel Peace Prize winner and former Costa Rican President Oscar Arias of sexual misconduct.
World
Reports: British Bolshoi dancer suspected of having cocaine
Russian news reports say police in Moscow suspect a British dancer with the renowned Bolshoi Ballet of possessing cocaine.
World
The Latest: Guaido names alternate board for Venezuela oil
The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.