– Days after he pushed through a measure that would grant him lifetime rule, Chinese President Xi Jinping closed the Communist Party's 19th Congress in 2017 with an address that touched on the thorniest issues of all: Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In semiautonomous Hong Kong and practically independent Taiwan, Beijing would "develop and strengthen the ranks of patriots who love our country," Xi promised the gathered party elite to thunderous applause. "Blood is thicker than water."

Historic numbers of protesters in Hong Kong's streets and a political crisis engulfing its leader Carrie Lam the past week highlighted an enduring conundrum facing Xi: For decades, Beijing has asked the former British colony for loyalty, if not love. Time and again, its people have responded with distrust, if not loathing.

Twenty-two years after regaining control over Hong Kong after more than 150 years of British rule, Beijing 's efforts to win over residents' hearts and minds appear to be stumbling, raising doubts not only about Xi's long-term strategy for Hong Kong but also his overtures toward Taiwan, the island he seeks to absorb.

Since 2017, Xi has made similar pitches to encourage both populations — one under Chinese rule, one defiantly self-ruled — to embrace the Communist Party. He has guaranteed political semiautonomy, promised economic prosperity and appealed to shared Chinese ancestry.

"Beijing has misinterpreted Hong Kong's culture, psyche and feelings," said Anson Chan, the former No. 2 official in Hong Kong. "Hong Kong people will not bend to the will of the Communist totalitarian state."

As many as 2 million people took to Hong Kong's streets on Sunday, protest organizers said. They emerged in record numbers even after Lam, the Hong Kong chief executive backed by Beijing, suspended an extradition proposal that prompted concern that it would expose Hong Kong to mainland China's laws.

The demonstrators' complaints centered on Lam's perceived intransigence and the deployment of tear gas and rubber bullets earlier in the week by riot police. But a sea of placards and banners connecting Lam — a lifelong Hong Kong civil servant — to the Communist Party conveyed a far deeper suspicion of the Chinese government that has been bubbling since 2014.

That year, Beijing issued documents that outlined its supreme control over Hong Kong courts and elections. In recent years, more controls have tightened the reins on Hong Kong's politics and media. "The extradition amendment was just the last straw on the camel's back," said Alan Leong, chairman of the opposition Civic Party.

With its authority unquestioned at home, the Communist Party struggles to deal with a territory with a mature and rambunctious civil society, Leong said. "You talk reason with Hong Kong," he said. "You don't rule Hong Kong."

A tracking poll by Hong Kong University shows that about 38% of Hong Kong citizens feel "proud to be a citizen of China" compared with 47% in 1997. Today, 55% of young people between 18 and 29 have a negative view of the central Chinese government compared to 13% who see Beijing positively.

The Communist Party believed it would be "historical destiny, a historical inevitability" that Hong Kong would fall into its embrace after more than a century of British rule, said historian Maura Cunningham. "The problem is Hong Kong has not gone willingly."