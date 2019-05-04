– When she started her job nine years ago, Liu Fang's work involved making sure the women from her village did not have unauthorized babies.

If they had a girl or a disabled child, they were allowed another chance. If they already had two children or a boy, Liu handed out condoms and urged the women to get an intrauterine contraceptive device. If they got pregnant again, she would encourage them to have an abortion.

As the representative of All-China Women's Federation for Nanchuan — a township of 6,000 people on the outskirts of a small village, on the outskirts of a small city, on the outskirts of a provincial capital in central China — Liu was entrusted with keeping down the population in her little patch of a country with 1.4 billion people.

Today, her job could hardly be more different. After the Chinese government abandoned its one-child policy three years ago, Liu's mandate has changed from making sure local women don't have too many babies to actively encouraging them to have more.

There's just one problem: Most people don't want to have more than one child anymore.

"Raising a child just costs too much," Liu said with an air of resignation.

For 36 years, the ruling Communist Party enforced an extreme form of social engineering to regulate birthrates. It was part of a strategy to simultaneously grow the economy and improve living standards. It was easier to increase income per head, the policymakers decided, when there weren't so many heads.

Across China, propaganda slogans carried messages such as: "If you want to become rich quickly, have fewer children."

The idea worked. Today, there are 100 million only-children under the age of 40. Income has risen from about $200 per capita in 1980 to about $10,000 today.

But it worked too well.

China's population is forecast to peak at 1.45 billion as early as 2027, then slump for several decades. By 2050, about one-third of the population will be over the age of 65, and the number of working-age people is forecast to fall precipitously. Who will power the economy? Who will look after the elderly? Who will pay the taxes to fund their pensions?

Authorities in Beijing moved to a two-child policy in 2016, then last year they suggested they would drop limits all together.

Where citizens were once told it was a couple's patriotic duty to have only one child, now they are told that good Chinese people should have at least two.

But it turns out that government policies have little influence on procreation in modern China.

The country's family-planning authority had forecast 20 million births in 2018, anticipating a baby boom after the end of the one-child policy. Instead, there were only 15.23 million births in China last year, a whopping 2 million fewer than in the previous year.

As China has transformed, living costs have skyrocketed, especially in the big cities, and long work hours have become the norm. The 20-somethings of today, knowing their quality of life is better than their parents' generation, want their children to experience a similar leap in living standards.

"All of us want another child. We want someone to keep him company," said Zhou Jing, 29, who has a 2-year-old son, Xiao Kaixi. She and her husband run a T-shirt business, and it has not been stable.

"If we have a second child and our business is not good, our quality of our life will go down, and I won't be able to offer such good things for both of them," she said. "Plus, it will be harder for me to go to work with two."