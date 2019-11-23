Unusual animals called aye-ayes, a species of Madagascan lemur, could have scampered fully formed from Edgar Allan Poe’s forehead. Aye-ayes are primates, like humans and monkeys, but they display a collection of delightfully ghoulish traits. Like rodents, their teeth grow continuously. Two oversize ears, similar to those of bats, adorn their heads.

Anatomists have discovered yet a new oddity: A tiny sixth finger. The “pseudo-thumb,” researchers reported in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, moves in three directions. It has its own fingerprint.

Aye-ayes combine batlike echolocation with a woodpecker’s appetite for grubs. They also have “the largest brains of any lemurs relative to their body size,” said anatomist Adam Hartstone-Rose. That blend enables them to generate mental maps of hollow spaces within tree trunks.

Once aye-ayes locate a highway of insect tunnels, they bite open a hole in the wood. Then using a “really long, creepy, needle-y claw,” Hartstone-Rose, the predators snatch the grubs.

“In some ways, weirdness compounds weirdness,” said Matt Borths, a paleontologist at the Duke Lemur Center.

Scientists suggested this digit evolved to compensate for the aye-aye hands’ extreme specialization. “If you scaled the aye-aye’s arm up to the size of a human arm, their fingers would be about nine inches long, as opposed to yours, which are like three inches,” Hartstone-Rose said. Those oversize fingers aren’t very good at grasping.