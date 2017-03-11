– President Donald Trump and House Republicans are pressing forward with a high-risk strategy to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, disregarding the views of medical professionals and potentially imperiling the party’s political future in conservative states where many voters stand to lose their health care.

The effort could cause upheaval in a roiled insurance market next year, as Republicans face voters for the first time with Trump in the White House — though that turmoil would happen only if the plans manage to clear a divided Senate.

Trump is showing only a tenuous grasp of the legislative process and mercurial leadership in rounding up support. But Republicans who spent seven years promising to scrap President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement say their strategy is worth the risk.

“If you ask someone to give up something, there will be resentment,” said Rep. Michael C. Burgess, R-Texas, chairman of the energy and commerce subcommittee on health. But, he added, “If that claims my congressional career, so be it.”

The risks mounted steadily this past week. The insurance and health care industry cited likely damage to medical coverage for millions of Americans. Conservatives fought the bill on the grounds that it did too little to reduce subsidies. And House leaders moved forward even though the influential Congressional Budget Office has yet to assess the plan’s costs or effectiveness.

Ultimately, Republicans are counting on Democrats to step in and help repair what even Republicans anticipate as upheaval — especially politically — if a repeal measure is passed without a broad remake of U.S. health care.

Republican leaders have made no effort to hide the strategy. House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke at length this past week about a three-stage effort: First, repeal the health law with only Republican votes. Second, let Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price use regulatory powers to try to stabilize roiled insurance markets. Third, pressure Democrats to help with a series of bills to complete the replacement measure and change the health care system more to the liking of conservatives.

But that bet carries enormous peril for consumers and insurers, as well as for congressional Republicans and the Trump administration.

Democrats, eyeing potential turmoil in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections, have little political reason to cooperate before those campaigns. “One thing is clear,” said the House Democratic whip, Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland. “House Republicans are going to have to find the votes on their own to dismantle the protections incorporated in the Affordable Care Act.”

A growing chorus of Republican policy experts and senators are pleading to slow the process down — or risk a political bloodbath.

But Republican leaders and Trump appear to be laying the groundwork for blaming the law they are annulling for the fallout likely to come.

Trump tweeted Saturday: “ObamaCare is imploding and will only get worse.” And Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Louisville, Ky., on Saturday to say that “the Obamacare nightmare is about to end.”

What is clear is that 2018 will loom large for Republicans as they move toward a vote on the measure. But Republicans say that gives them nearly a year of time, since people will experience few changes in 2017.

Under the proposed House legislation, individuals would no longer be subject to a penalty if they go without health insurance. But they would still enjoy the protections of the Affordable Care Act: Insurers have to offer a suite of essential health benefits, could not deny them coverage because of preexisting conditions and could not impose coverage caps.

Insurers would be free to raise their premiums to meet these requirements, but because current policies are locked in for the year, voters would not see the effects until 2018. If young, healthy Americans flee the market, premiums could soar next year.

Insurers say this is a recipe for havoc. Eliminating the penalties used to enforce the mandate that most Americans have insurance “would add to short-term instability in the market,” said Marilyn B. Tavenner, chief executive of America’s Health Insurance Plans.

Instead of the current tax penalty for failing to secure coverage, the bill would introduce a penalty for purchasing insurance after letting coverage lapse: To encourage people to maintain “continuous coverage,” insurers would impose a 30 percent surcharge on premiums for people without coverage for 63 days or more. But that provision would not take effect until 2019.

“Republicans do not currently have the votes to pass their health care bill in the House,” said Kim Monk, a health care analyst at Capital Alpha Partners, a policy research firm. But she sees a 60 percent likelihood that they will clear that hurdle.

“Republicans campaigned on ‘repeal and replace,’ ” said Monk, a former Senate aide. “If they do not deliver, the Affordable Care Act will stay in place, and Republicans would pay a price in the next election.”