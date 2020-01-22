DEFUSING THE BOMB

The stats: Josh Donaldson has a .373 batting average, .464 on-base percentage and .819 slugging percentage with 10 homers in 22 games at Target Field, by far his best performance in any American League park. And he’s .395/.487/.852 lifetime against the Twins, who will be glad not to face him anymore.

The record: Donaldson’s teams are 31-12 against the Twins when he’s in the lineup, 29-8 when he gets a hit, and 13-2 when he homers.

History: If you include pre-Twins Washington Senators, Donaldson’s batting average is still highest vs. the franchise; Ty Cobb is third. Donaldson’s on-base-percentage is behind only Ted Williams, but his slugging percentage is first (Babe Ruth is eighth) and his OPS (on base + slugging) is first ahead of Williams (third) and Ruth (fifth).

Highest career slugging percentage vs. Twins

(Minimum 100 plate appearances)

.852 Josh Donaldson

.709 Alex Bregman

.699 Jose Bautista

.694 Sammy Sosa

.687 Brian Giles

.680 Geronimo Berroa

Highest career on-base percentage vs. Twins

(Minimum 100 plate appearances)

.487 Josh Donaldson

.436 Brian Giles

.434 George Springer

.432 Anthony Gose

.431 Ken Singleton

.431 Greg Brock

Highest career batting average vs. Twins

(Minimum 100 plate appearances)

.395 Josh Donaldson

.383 James Loney

.374 Brian Giles

.363 Dustin Pedroia

.363 Howie Kendrick

.362 Mark Teixeira