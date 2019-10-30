– In early December, if nothing else changes, Daniel Lewis Lee will be the first federal prisoner put to death in nearly two decades.

He was sentenced 20 years ago after being convicted — along with another man, both white supremacists on the hunt for guns and cash — of taping bags over the heads of a husband, wife and 8-year-old girl, tying rocks around them and throwing them into a bayou.

"We owe it to the victims and their families," Attorney General William Barr said in July, "to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."

As much as anyone, Earlene Branch Peterson, who lost her daughter Nancy and granddaughter Sarah in those murders, is the kind of person Barr was talking about. Now 80, and a conservative Trump supporter who lives in the Ozarks, she has come to a firm conviction about what she is owed and not owed.

"Please," she said. "Don't put Daniel Lee to death."

There is nothing straightforward about death as retribution. This is true even in a case like that of Lee, whom Peterson first saw as "the persona of evilness."

The process that led to his death sentence left her and a striking number of people close to the case with a disquiet that lasted for decades.

Peterson is not alone in her belief that Lee should be spared. Her surviving daughter, Kimma Gurel, who sat beside her every excruciating day of the six-week trial, strongly agrees. So does her granddaughter, Monica Veillette, who has for years been pleading with officials to change Lee's sentence. Not all family members are adamantly opposed to the execution. Scott Mueller, whose father, William Mueller, was the third victim, said: "It don't really matter to me whether they kill him or not."

But the lead prosecutor in the trial, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Stripling, wrote in a 2014 letter to then-Attorney General Eric Holder that he believed in capital punishment, but he was disturbed by the randomness of its imposition.

The federal judge who oversaw the trial — G. Thomas Eisele, a Nixon appointee who died two years ago — wrote in a 2015 letter to Holder that he had second-guessed his decisions and was left "with the firm conviction that justice was not served in this particular case, solely with regard to the sentence of death imposed on Daniel Lewis Lee."

Little of this is motivated by any doubts about Lee's guilt. Gurel, 60, said of how the penalties were dispensed: "It just made no sense."

Much of the unease revolves around the fate of the other man involved, Chevie Kehoe, whom the judge described as "the ringleader" in the crime.

Most of the trial was focused on Kehoe — his involvement in other murders and robberies, his violent threats toward his own family, his shootouts with the police. He had allegedly burglarized the Mueller home for guns once before. According to the testimony of Kehoe's mother and brother, it was Chevie Kehoe who had killed 8-year-old Sarah.

But Kehoe was clean-cut and charismatic, Peterson remembers. The jury sentenced him to life in prison.

Lee — one eye ghostly, lost in a fight, his neck gilded with Nazi tattoos — was introduced to white supremacy by violent men during his youth, spent in a series of religious boarding schools, mental health hospitals and detention centers.

When Kehoe was sentenced to life, the prosecution team agreed not to seek death for Lee. But Justice Department officials in Washington overruled this decision.

"We were shocked," Veillette said. "Shocked. That he got death. And Chevie didn't."

The disparity of the sentences troubled Gurel, leading her to question capital punishment altogether. She had no objection, But she kept rereading one Bible verse: "My grace is sufficient." "I'm OK," she said. "I'm a warrior."

"I believe putting Daniel Lee to death is not the answer," she said. "It's an easy way out. He should have to live through this. Like I did."