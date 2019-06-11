– Long before Hungary's worst boating accident in at least six decades, Hungarian officials had been warned that traffic on the Danube had soared to dangerous levels around Budapest, but the government did not curb the number of vessels plying the river.

On the night of May 29, in a driving rain, an international cruise ship, the Viking Sigyn, struck and sank a smaller sightseeing boat, the Mermaid, killing 28 people. The cause is still under investigation, but the accident has raised concerns that at the municipal and national levels, where tourism has become a major source of revenue, political calculations and the drive for profit outweighed safety concerns.

Either the national government or the city, both controlled by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, could have acted to limit the number of ships and boats operating in Budapest; the national tourism agency grants permits to sightseeing vessels, while the city controls access to the docks.

"City officials were warned about the dangers of too much traffic," said Gabor Demszky, the former mayor of Budapest. "But they failed to act. It is a very profitable business."

On Tuesday, a floating crane slowly lifted the Mermaid to the surface, and divers recovered four bodies from the wreck. Several of the victims have still not been found.

The 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn, identified only as Yuriy C., has been arrested on suspicion of negligence. Viking Cruises confirmed reports that he was part of the crew of another ship, the Viking Idun, that was involved in a collision in the Netherlands in April, raising questions about how he had been allowed to take the helm of one of the newest and largest vessels in the company's fleet.

The Danube stretches some 1,800 miles from Germany to the Black Sea and flows through 10 countries, making it hard to get a complete picture of river traffic and safety.

But a study cofinanced by the European Commission released in April 2018 found that the amount of traffic on the Danube, measured at the German-Austrian border, increased 89% from 2002 to 2017. It also reported that the number of cruise vessels using the river more than doubled from 2004 to 2017, to 346 ships with 50,616 beds.

Capt. Branislav Vajda, president of the Association of Professional Carriers of Serbia, said that crowding on the Danube in and around Belgrade, that country's capital, was so severe, "it is only a matter of time before we have a tragedy of our own to announce."