– It was Friday night in a protective housing unit of the federal jail in lower Manhattan, and Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of trafficking girls for sex, was alone in a cell, only 11 days after he had been taken off a suicide watch.

Just that morning, thousands of documents from a civil suit had been released, providing lurid accounts accusing Epstein of sexually abusing scores of girls.

Epstein was supposed to have been checked by the two guards in the protective housing unit every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not followed that night, a law enforcement official with knowledge of his detention said.

In addition, because Epstein may have tried to kill himself three weeks earlier, he was supposed to have had another inmate in his cell, three officials said. But the jail had recently transferred his cellmate and allowed Epstein to be housed alone, a decision that also violated the jail's procedures, they said.

At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, guards doing morning rounds found him dead in his cell. Epstein, 66, had apparently hanged himself.

The disclosures about these seeming failures in Epstein's detention at the Metropolitan Correctional Center deepened questions about his death and are likely to be the focus of inquiries by the Justice Department and the FBI.

Officials cautioned that their initial findings about his detention were preliminary and could change.

The federal Bureau of Prisons has already come under intense criticism for not keeping Epstein under a suicide watch after he had been found in his cell on July 23 with injuries that suggested he had tried to kill himself.

The law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation said that when the decision was made to remove Epstein from suicide watch, the jail informed the Justice Department that Epstein would have a cellmate and that a guard "would look into his cell" every 30 minutes.

But that was apparently not done.

The city's chief medical examiner, Dr. Barbara Sampson, announced Sunday night that her office had conducted an autopsy of Epstein, but she declined to release a determination about the cause of death. She said a private pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein's lawyers, had observed the autopsy.

Senior law enforcement officials, members of Congress and Epstein's accusers have all demanded answers about why Epstein was not being more closely monitored. On Sunday, the Bureau of Prisons offered no explanation for why he was left alone and not checked on.

Investigators are expected to focus intensely on the timeline of what happened in the period after Epstein was found semiconscious less than three weeks ago in a shared cell, with bruises on his neck, after a judge denied him bail.

He was placed on a 24-hour suicide watch and received daily evaluations, the law enforcement official said. But six days later, prison officials determined he was no longer a threat to himself and put him in a cell in the protective housing unit with another inmate, a prison official familiar with the incident said.

It is standard practice at the Metropolitan Correctional Center to place people who have been on suicide watch with a cellmate, two people with knowledge of Epstein's case said. The theory is a cellmate can provide company to someone who may be suicidal, helping them stave off depression, and can also alert guards in an emergency.

But Epstein's cellmate was moved out of the protective housing unit, leaving him alone, the prison official said.

Bureau of Prison officials said it is standard procedure for guards in protective housing units to check on inmates every half-hour.

It remains unclear why that procedure was not followed in Epstein's case. Like many federal prisons and detention centers, the jail has been short-staffed for some time, union leaders have said.

The two guards on duty in the special protective unit where Epstein was housed were both working overtime, the prison official with knowledge of the incident said. One of the corrections officers was working his fifth straight day of overtime, while the other officer had been forced to work overtime, the official said.

Series of mistakes

Cameron Lindsay, a former warden at the federal jail in Brooklyn and four other facilities, said senior officials at the MCC made a series of mistakes in handling Epstein.

Lindsay said Epstein should not have been taken off suicide watch, even if the prison's chief psychologist had determined it was safe to do so. With a high-profile inmate, the warden should have erred on the side of caution and kept him under close surveillance, separate from other inmates, he said.

"A psychologist is going to think one way, but a warden needs to think a different way," he said. "You have to take the conservative, safe route and keep an individual like this on suicide watch."

Lindsay pointed out that Epstein was also at risk to be attacked by other inmates because of the nature of the allegations against him. "In the subculture of prisons, it's a badge of honor to take someone out like that."

Other former prison officials also questioned the prison's decision to put Epstein on suicide watch for such a short period of time.

"Why he was taken off suicide watch is beyond me," said Bob Hood, a former Bureau of Prisons official. "A man is dead. The Bureau of Prisons dropped the ball. Period."