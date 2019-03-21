BOISE, Idaho — Legislation to allow Idaho theaters on the National Register of Historic Places to obtain licenses to sell beer and wine has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.
The Republican Little last week signed the legislation that applies to a handful of theaters built before 1950. Besides providing entertainment, the theaters also hold such things as weddings and community events.
The new law allows the theaters to sell beer and wine when minors are present.
Supporters say it will help historic theaters remain financially viable with beer and wine sales.
The legislation passed the House in February on a 60-7 vote, and the Senate earlier this month 25-10.
