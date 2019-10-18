Tracy Kidder’s “Strength in What Remains”

Books about war, survivors and bearing witness always seem to find their way into my hands. This narrative nonfiction read by Tracy Kidder does not disappoint. It’s the story of Deo, the civil war in Burundi and a journey of survival. It’s a riveting narrative as well as a historical glimpse into the reasons for the war. What is different, and what I found fascinating, is the structure of the book. The story is told and then almost retold as Kidder revisits his own role in piecing together and reporting the details of Deo’s story.

ELIZABETH RYNECKI, Oakland, Calif.

