Tracy Kidder’s “Strength in What Remains”
Books about war, survivors and bearing witness always seem to find their way into my hands. This narrative nonfiction read by Tracy Kidder does not disappoint. It’s the story of Deo, the civil war in Burundi and a journey of survival. It’s a riveting narrative as well as a historical glimpse into the reasons for the war. What is different, and what I found fascinating, is the structure of the book. The story is told and then almost retold as Kidder revisits his own role in piecing together and reporting the details of Deo’s story.
ELIZABETH RYNECKI, Oakland, Calif.
What are you reading? What’s on your bedside table? Send an e-mail to books@startribune.com.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Eat & Drink
The ultimate guide to eating local at MSP airport
Skip the chains. Here's where to get a taste of Minnesota's dining scene at the airport.
Celebrities
Shaq donates a year's rent to a paralyzed Atlanta boy
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has donated a year's rent in a new home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old son was paralyzed in a shooting at a football game.
Variety
Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Nebraska court rejects lethal injection protocol challenge
The lethal injection protocol that was used in 2018 to execute a Nebraska prisoner survived a legal challenge Friday from death penalty opponents who had hoped to overturn it to prevent the state from carrying out capital punishment.
Variety
The Latest: Investigators head to Alaska plane crash site
The Latest on a plane that went off the runway while landing at an Aleutian Islands community (all times local):