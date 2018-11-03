YORK, S.C. — A South Carolina courthouse has been evacuated after bedbugs were found there for the second time in just over two weeks.
York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton said specially trained dogs found evidence of bedbugs in both courtrooms of the criminal court building Thursday as well as in offices on both floors.
Hamilton told The Herald of Rock Hill officials decided to close the entire building for safety as a stronger chemical treatment is applied.
Bedbugs were found in parts of the building on Oct. 16.
Hamilton says the areas were treated then with heat, and testing afterward found no bugs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump claims Dems want to take 'wrecking ball' to economy
President Donald Trump on Saturday told supporters in Montana that Tuesday's vote represents "one of the most important elections of our entire lives."
National
In Florida, a bitter and personal clash for US Senate
Floridians could help determine control of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday as they decide whether to keep three-term incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson in office or replace him with Republican Gov. Rick Scott.
National
The Latest: Trump, at Montana rally, cites booming economy
The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
National
Romney hits Utah campaign trail, differs from Trump on media
Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is stumping for fellow Republican candidates as he sails toward a likely victory Tuesday in the race for a U.S. Senate seat from Utah and a return to public office.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump spreads distortions on immigration
President Donald Trump spread distorted theories and numbers on immigration in the campaign's final days while claiming economic gains for minorities that have not been achieved.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.