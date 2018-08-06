JAMESTOWN, S.C. — A bedbug infestation has forced emergency medical service crews to temporarily move out of a South Carolina fire station.
Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer told WCSC-TV that the bedbugs reappeared at a Jamestown EMS station despite several treatments to remove them.
County officials say they do not expect EMS services to be impacted based on the relocation. Moldenhauer says the ambulance and EMS staff that were relocated from the fire station remain in the Jamestown area.
She says Berkeley County officials are working on "a long-term solution to the bedbug problem."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Showtime series 'Homeland' to end in 2019 with season 8
Showtime says that its acclaimed series "Homeland" will end in 2019 with its eighth season.
TV & Media
Former NFL player behind new CW high school football drama
Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger is drawing on his high school days living between two worlds for his first major Hollywood project.
Books
Review: 'Empty Set,' by Veronica Gerber Bicecci, translated from the Spanish by Christina MacSweeney
FICTION: Mexican artist's metafictional debut offers a fascinating puzzle.
National
Man charged in Colorado cop shooting was set for deportation
A refugee from Iraq charged with shooting a Colorado police officer last week was set for deportation before a federal appeals court ruled in 2016 that a portion of immigration law defining violent crime was too vague, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.
National
Appeals court tosses key permits for Atlantic Coast pipeline
A federal appeals court on Monday threw out two key permits for the Atlantic Coast pipeline, a ruling environmental groups said should halt construction on the 600-mile natural gas pipeline, but project developers insisted should not result in a lengthy delay.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.