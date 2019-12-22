Many travelers today are mindful of the environmental cost of flying, perhaps nowhere more so than in Sweden. In the homeland of Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist who has inspired a worldwide no-fly campaign and a generation of protesters, the buzzword is flygskam, or flight shame, a term that was added to the Swedish lexicon last year. The peer pressure there can be palpable.

Commercial aviation accounts for 2.4% of global carbon emissions, a relatively small percentage, but one that is expected to grow significantly. In the next 20 years, the number of passengers is expected to double, and by 2050, aviation could account for up to a quarter of the global carbon budget.

In industrialized countries like the United States and Sweden, air travel typically accounts for a larger portion of an individual’s annual climate impact. Swedes fly about five times the global average. All those winter escapes to Thailand, summer holidays in Spain and weekend trips to London and Paris add up. Flying accounts for 10% of the average Swede’s annual climate impact, the same as a year’s worth of car travel.

The famous rumination in Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s novel “Il Gattopardo,” about upheaval in 19th-century Sicily during the Italian unification, feels particularly relevant: “If we want things to stay as they are, things will have to change.”

A possible solution

So what’s an environmentally conscious traveler to do? In Sweden, one answer is to simply fly less. And indeed, after years of increased travel, there’s been a cultural shift. In July, Sweden’s air passenger numbers were down 4% compared with 2018.

“It’s more than a trend, it’s a change in society,” said Stephan Ray, a press officer at SJ, the national railway, which reported a 17% increase in passengers this summer.

Some are quick to label this the “Greta Thunberg effect,” though other factors have contributed to this development, including a weak Swedish krona and a new flight tax.

“Among my friends, no one has stopped flying totally,” said Josefine Tornqvist, a 30-year-old Stockholmer who flooded my Instagram feed with inspiring photos from a two-week Europe-by-rail trip this spring. (This phenomenon has earned its own term, tagskryt, or train boasting.) But, Tornqvist said, “maybe they are thinking about flying less and less.”

I’ve witnessed this same shift within my social circle in Stockholm, where I live half the year. Although everyone still flies, many now choose the train when possible. After my friend Malin insisted she enjoyed taking the train when returning to her hometown, Umea — the seven-hour trip spent binge-watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on her laptop — I reconsidered my rail skepticism. Rather than seeking the most efficient route, could I instead embrace the journey?

Choosing the train

I had long been trying to arrange a rendezvous in Paris with my friend Deb — a perfect opportunity to trade the plane for the train. In addition to seeing parts of Europe I’d only flown over, I’d also shrink my carbon footprint, saving around 660 pounds of carbon emissions — the same as I would recycling for an entire year.

While the pros of European rail travel are many — space to roam and work, usually with free Wi-Fi and ample leg room — I figured budget airlines always won on duration and price. But was flying really cheaper?

“The budget airlines are very good at promoting their cheapest possible price,” said Mark Smith, founder of Seat61.com, a guide to train travel. “In reality, you have to add the fare to the airport, baggage fees, check-in fees and goodness knows what else.”

Calculating door-to-door costs, you’ll often find prices comparable on short- and medium-haul routes, Smith said, though long-haul trips are typically cheaper by plane.

Had I nabbed the cheapest train tickets for each leg of my trip from Stockholm to Paris, it would’ve cost 79.80 euros, or about $87. By comparison, Ryanair touts a fare from Stockholm Skavsta to Paris Beauvais airport of only 139 Swedish kronor, or about $14. But add to that the cost of the airport shuttles and the carry-on charge. In the end, the budget flight would have taken eight hours city-center-to-city-center with no delays and cost $93 with one checked bag — faster than the 18 hours by train, sure, but not necessarily cheaper.

Embracing the journey

Not willing to endure an overnight sitting upright, I decided to instead spend my sleeping hours on this journey in hotels. I also built in lengthy stopovers to allow myself time to experience the cities I was passing through — embrace the journey — while also avoiding the hassle of missed connections.

After a five-hour train ride from Stockholm to Copenhagen, where my imagined cappuccino manifested as slightly stale coffee in the bistro car, I had a full day to enjoy the Danish capital. There was shopping at Hay, a waterside spritz on the La Banchina pier, a hyperlocal dinner at Manfreds, and an ice-cream-flavored pale ale at Mikkeller & Friends. Before my early-afternoon departure the following day, I lingered over breakfast at the Corner at 108, then gathered provisions for the train: bread from Hart Bageri, a soft round of Arla Unika’s goat-and-cow cheese, and a half-bottle of Beaujolais inside the Torvehallerne food hall. After a quick lunch, it was onward to Hamburg.

Due to track works, the first leg of this five-hour trip was a headache, serviced by buses, which picked up a trainload of passengers at the central station and deposited us two hours later next to a forlorn platform in southern Denmark. Eventually a train trundled into sight, everyone boarded and the cars were shunted onto a waiting ferry that would sail to Puttgarden, Germany.

The 45-minute ferry crossing was among the most comfortable parts of the journey, with my cheese, bread and wine spread out on a table by a window overlooking the calm waters of the Femernbelt Strait. Once in Germany, the aging, three-car clunker rolled past spinning wind turbines, weather-beaten fishing hamlets and pancake-flat farmland as the sun set over the scenic countryside.

The final tally: 18 hours and 56 minutes of active travel time, 92 pounds of carbon emitted (660 pounds less than that cheap, two-hour flight), one book of Alexander Chee essays read cover-to-cover, six Instagram stories of the passing views, countless naps and a piqued interest in discovering where else the rails might take me. I guess you could count me among the new generation of #trainboasters.