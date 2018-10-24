Say what you want about Odell Beckham Jr., but on Monday night he showed himself to be a man of history.

While warming up before his Giants eventually lost 23-20 to the Falcons, the star receiver trotted toward where the ESPN crew was set up as part of its "Monday Night Football" coverage.

Staring idly out onto the field and away from his colleagues was Randy Moss, the former Vikings receiver and now ESPN analyst.

Beckham quickly turned his backside to Moss, fake mooned the Pro Football Hall of Famer and dashed back to the field.

The best part of the whole event: Watching Moss' blank stare turn into an all-out smile as he realized that the LSU product was paying homage to his infamous touchdown celebration from the 2004 playoff game at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Moss obviously liked what he saw, and he later retweeted an ESPN tweet capturing the encounter.

