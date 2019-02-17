LONDON — Victoria Beckham doesn't need celebrities at her fashion shows — her A-list family provides more than enough star power.

The designer's soccer superstar husband David and all their four children turned up as guests of honor Sunday to support her London Fashion Week show, squeezing in the front row next to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The former Spice Girl is among the big names showcasing their latest designs in the British capital, alongside Vivienne Westwood, Burberry and Roland Mouret.

Beckham said she wanted to channel "modern femininity," and had in mind a woman who's "proper but she's definitely not prim."

The show was a mix of classics — trench coats, tailored check blazers, argyle jumpers and pencil skirts — with saucy eye-catching details like knee-high sock boots in lipstick red or leopard.