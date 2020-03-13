Any time Waconia tried to get close to Becker in Thursday's first Class 3A semifinal at Williams Arena, Becker kept the pressure on.

"Every time we scored," Waconia coach Dusty Neibauer said, "they answered. Quickly. All five of their players can run the floor."

Becker (28-2) asserted itself in the final four minutes of the first half and then pulled away in the second half for a 96-75 victory.

The Bulldogs, who extended their winning streak to 24 games, opened an early 13-point lead midway through the first half. The Wildcats fought back to within eight 37-29 with four minutes left in the half.

But over the next three minutes the Bulldogs used a 15-3 run to open a 52-21 lead and led 54-34 at halftime. They used a 7-2 run to start the second half to extend their lead to 25 points. Waconia managed to pull within 17 points (79-62) with eight minutes remaining but couldn't get any closer.

"We dug ourselves too big of a hole," Neibauer said. "They're a good team."

Guard Julia Bengtson, a 5-9 junior scored 20 points and had six rebounds and six assists. Forward Maren Westin, a 5-8 freshman, scored 19 for the Bulldogs, who had five players score in double figures.

"The difference was our shot-making," Becker coach Dan Baird said. "Our kids put a lot of time in the summer into shots — especially Maren."

The Bulldogs shot 54% (34 of 63) from the field, including 61.5% (16 of 26). in the second half. Westin made seven of nine field-goal attempts and played just 16 minutes.

"It was really fun being out there with my teammates," Westin said.

Audrey Swanson scored 16 points and Addy Salzer 14 to pace the Wildcats, who are playing in their first state tournament ever.