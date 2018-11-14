A 29-year-old Becker County man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Tuesday afternoon regarding shots fired at home in Audubon, Minn., and found a man had been shot.
Officials have not yet identified the victim and are not releasing any other information. But Sheriff Todd Glander said there is no threat to the public.
The Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects until they’ve been charged.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Simple changes in Minnesota's forestry, farming could slash carbon emissions
Managing landscapes can hold more carbon in soil, grass and trees, cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Local
Man jailed in fatal shooting in northwest Minnesota
Authorities in northwestern Minnesota are holding a 29-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting.
Local
Becker County man jailed in Audubon death
Authorities say there is no threat to the public.
Local
Milwaukee deputy cleared in lakefront fatal shooting
Prosecutors say a Milwaukee sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man in an SUV last year was justified in killing him because the man's reckless driving posed a threat.
Local
St. Paul's RiverCentre parking ramp reopens after repairs
The ramp was shut down in May after a chunk of concrete fell on a parked car.