A 29-year-old Becker County man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Tuesday afternoon regarding shots fired at home in Audubon, Minn., and found a man had been shot.

Officials have not yet identified the victim and are not releasing any other information. But Sheriff Todd Glander said there is no threat to the public.

The Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects until they’ve been charged.