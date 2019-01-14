The women’s bathrooms and lounges at wedding receptions are often filled with guests who are sweaty and sometimes disheveled from a long day of activities or a few spins on the dance floor.

That’s why some couples are having stylists on hand to re-pin an updo, touch up eye shadow or brighten up lips.

“If you think about it, once you’ve been to the church, in the bus, then get to the reception and go to the restroom, that’s a lot,” said Tara Guerard, an event planner and designer in Charleston, S.C. “If there’s someone there to fix your hair and take away your sweat, it’s awesome.”

With the help of freelance makeup artist and hairstylist Deidre Outlaw, Guerard recently started incorporating beauty bars (also known as glam bars) in the ladies’ bathrooms at the receptions of weddings she organizes. Depending on the size of the event, she’ll have two to three hair and makeup artists available, complete with lipsticks, curling irons, hair spray and more to fix any beauty malfunctions.

Outlaw frequently heard from brides that they wanted a zhuzh before the reception after their inevitable tears during the ceremony. “I thought this could be a great service to add for the guests of weddings, too,” she said.

The two noted that the service is particularly successful in hot summer months. This past June, Outlaw hosted a glam bar at a wedding in Adairsville, Ga., where the space exuded charm but lacked air conditioning.

“To say it was a total hit is an understatement,” she said. “We did quick five-minute touch-ups to get their frizzy hair off their necks, T-zones de-shined, and a fresh lip.”

Brittany Lo, founder of Beautini, a hair and makeup business in New York City, also offers beauty amenities to guests at weddings as well as other social events. She will set up in the lounge area of large restrooms at luxury hotels, in private rooms near the reception area if the restroom is small, or stake out a spot next to the photo booth. Even male guests may receive a puff of powder.

“People run to the bathroom every 10 dances or so to make sure that their makeup is in place and they don’t look like a hot mess,” Lo said. “This provides a next-level service for them: Someone else quickly does it, and then the guest runs back out to the dance floor.”

Lo said about 40 percent of the brides she works with opt to keep a makeup artist and hairstylist on hand throughout the day to touch up their look. And, because it’s typically an hourly charge, they often keep the stylist on the clock to be at the beauty bar.

“This added experience and element of surprise leaves guests walking away having a better time than they expected when they entered the wedding ceremony that day,” she said.

At her wedding last year, Katherine Daugherty-Smillie of New York City staffed a makeup artist throughout the day, from the ceremony at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and photos in Central Park to the reception at a hotel. The makeup artist was available to help her and the guests.

“It was easily the best decision I made beauty-wise for our wedding,” said Daugherty-Smillie, 28, a fundraiser.

It was important, she added, to stay “in the moment” and enjoy her new husband and guests. “Having it be someone else’s job to make sure I didn’t smear my lipstick, run my eyeliner or smudge my contour, allowed me to savor every second,” she said. “I didn’t want to worry about constantly trying to touch myself up and carrying around a bag of makeup.”

Social media fuel demand

Social media have helped fuel the demand for these services.

“Having these services in general shows how important pictures are these days,” Lo said, noting most couples have a professional photographer, videographer and a photo booth, plus hashtags for sharing images on Instagram. “Couples know people value looking nice, not shiny, in photos, and these options allow everyone to look great.”

The beauty bar and all-day glam squad don’t come cheaply, however. Hourly prices are typically $100 to $250 per stylist. Depending on the guest count, a couple may want three or four stylists for a touch-up bar, which could easily add up to thousands of dollars for the day.

There are less expensive ways to incorporate these ideas.

Couples can create their own beauty bars in the bathrooms. Lo suggests buying a makeup organizer and filling it with lipstick, Q-tips, makeup brushes, nail files and other cosmetics from the drugstore. Then, make a “Treat Yourself” sign with an inexpensive frame.

“Any of these little details add up to a create a very unique experience,” she said.