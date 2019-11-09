LONDON — Photographer Robert Freeman, who helped define the image of The Beatles with some of the band's best-known album covers, has died aged 82.

A statement on The Beatles website announced Freeman's death Friday but didn't give a cause.

The Beatles (clockwise) by Robert Freeman: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison.

A former photojournalist, Freeman shot the black-and-white cover for the 1963 album "With The Beatles," picturing the Fab Four's faces in part-shadow. He also photographed the covers of "Beatles For Sale," ''Help!" and "Rubber Soul."

Paul McCartney said Freeman was "imaginative and a true original thinker." McCartney said in a blog post that Freeman "was one of our favorite photographers during the Beatles years who came up with some of our most iconic album covers."

Ringo Starr tweeted: "God bless Robert Freeman peace and love to all his family."