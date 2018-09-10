Chi_Trubisky 2 run (Parkey kick), 7:11.

Chi_FG Parkey 26, 14:56.

Chi_Mack 27 interception return (Parkey kick), :39.

Chi_FG Parkey 33, 9:14.

GB_FG Crosby 42, 3:37.

GB_Allison 39 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:59.

GB_D.Adams 12 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:01.

Chi_FG Parkey 32, 2:39.

GB_Cobb 75 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:13.

A_78,282.

RUSHING_Chicago, Howard 15-82, Trubisky 7-32, Cohen 5-25. Green Bay, J.Williams 15-47, Rodgers 1-15, Montgomery 2-7.

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 23-35-0-171. Green Bay, Rodgers 20-30-0-286, Kizer 4-7-1-55.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 5-25, Howard 5-25, Robinson 4-61, Cohen 3-16, Miller 2-14, Sims 2-9, T.Burton 1-15, M.Burton 1-6. Green Bay, Cobb 9-142, D.Adams 5-88, Allison 5-69, Montgomery 2-21, Graham 2-8, Kendricks 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.