Chi_Trubisky 2 run (Parkey kick), 7:11.
Chi_FG Parkey 26, 14:56.
Chi_Mack 27 interception return (Parkey kick), :39.
Chi_FG Parkey 33, 9:14.
GB_FG Crosby 42, 3:37.
GB_Allison 39 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:59.
GB_D.Adams 12 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:01.
Chi_FG Parkey 32, 2:39.
GB_Cobb 75 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:13.
A_78,282.
RUSHING_Chicago, Howard 15-82, Trubisky 7-32, Cohen 5-25. Green Bay, J.Williams 15-47, Rodgers 1-15, Montgomery 2-7.
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 23-35-0-171. Green Bay, Rodgers 20-30-0-286, Kizer 4-7-1-55.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 5-25, Howard 5-25, Robinson 4-61, Cohen 3-16, Miller 2-14, Sims 2-9, T.Burton 1-15, M.Burton 1-6. Green Bay, Cobb 9-142, D.Adams 5-88, Allison 5-69, Montgomery 2-21, Graham 2-8, Kendricks 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.