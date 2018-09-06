CHICAGO (5-11) at GREEN BAY (7-9)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE - Packers by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chicago 8-6-2, Green Bay 7-9

SERIES RECORD - Packers lead 96-94-6

LAST MEETING - Packers beat Bears 23-16, Nov. 12, 2017

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bears No. 28, Packers No. 9

BEARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (16), PASS (32).

BEARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (11), PASS (7).

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (17), PASS (25).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (17), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - 197th meeting in NFL's oldest rivalry, dating to 1923. ... Bears have lost four straight and eight of last nine vs. Green Bay. ... Eighth straight night game at Lambeau Field for Bears. ... Head coaching debut of Bears' Matt Nagy. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky set team rookie records last year with 193 completions and 2,193 yards. ... Jordan Howard first Bears RB to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of first two seasons. ... WR Allen Robinson makes Bears debut after signing as free agent, his first game since tearing ACL in Week 1 in 2017 with Jaguars. ... Bears hopeful Khalil Mack will play after Chicago acquired pass-rushing LB in blockbuster deal with Raiders. Mack sat out all of preseason and training camp. ... Mack ranks second in NFL since 2015 with 36 1/2 sacks. ... LB Leonard Floyd has 3 1/2 sacks, forced fumble and fumble recovery in four career games vs. Packers. ... S Eddie Jackson last year became only rookie in NFL history with two 75-yard defensive TDs in season. ... Packers open franchise's 100th season. ... Joe Philbin returns for second stint as offensive coordinator. ... QB Aaron Rodgers healthy again after being limited to seven games in 2017 because of collarbone injury. Rodgers' career 104.7 passer rating against Bears is tops for QB with least 175 attempts. ... RB Jamaal Williams had 818 scrimmage yards and six TDs as rookie in 2017. ... WR Davante Adams' 22 TD catches since 2016 most in NFL. Adams suffered concussion in teams' meeting last year at Lambeau following hit by Bears' ILB Danny Trevathan. ... TE Jimmy Graham makes Packers debut. Graham led NFL TEs with 10 receiving TDs last year while with Seattle. ... Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine makes Green Bay debut. ... Defensive line fortified with addition of free agent end Muhammad Wilkerson. ... LB Clay Matthews led team with 7 1/2 sacks in 2017. ... LB Blake Martinez had NFC-leading 142 tackles last year. ... Veteran CB Tramon Williams returns for second stint with Packers. ... Team took CBs with first two picks in draft, Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson. ... K Mason Crosby has played in 176 straight games, third most in Packers history behind QB Brett Favre (255) and T Forrest Gregg (187). ... Fantasy Tip: Graham and Rodgers have already shown chemistry in camp, connection that should especially carry over into red zone in new season.