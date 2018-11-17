CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have activated Adam Shaheen from injured reserve and placed fellow tight end Dion Sims on IR.

The 6-foot-6 Shaheen has missed the first nine games because of a foot injury. A second-round draft pick from Division II Ashland in 2017, he caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

Sims (concussion) sat out Chicago's win over Detroit last weekend.

Chicago announced the moves on Saturday. The NFC North-leading Bears (6-3) host the second-place Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) on Sunday night.