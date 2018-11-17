CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have activated Adam Shaheen from injured reserve and placed fellow tight end Dion Sims on IR.
The 6-foot-6 Shaheen has missed the first nine games because of a foot injury. A second-round draft pick from Division II Ashland in 2017, he caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.
Sims (concussion) sat out Chicago's win over Detroit last weekend.
Chicago announced the moves on Saturday. The NFC North-leading Bears (6-3) host the second-place Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) on Sunday night.
EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Northwestern finds offense late, leaves Gophers tough road to bowl bid
The Gophers couldn't get that sixth win Saturday because Big Ten West Division-champion Northwestern played mostly error-free football and owned the key situations in a 24-14 victory.
Gophers
No. 15 Florida rides Feleipe Franks' arm to rout Idaho 63-10
Florida had more on its mind than just running up a big score against Idaho.
Gophers
Hartman: Kaler's departure will leave questions for Gophers athletics
Fans of Gophers athletics have to wonder if there is any chance the new president will be as supportive of the athletic department as Eric Kaler has been since he was hired in 2011.
Sports
Sid's jottings
JOTTINGS • Dalvin Cook looked fantastic two weeks ago against the Lions when he ran for 89 yards and caught four passes for 20…
Motorsports
Championship driver Busch takes top pit stall from Hamlin
Joe Gibbs issued a team order on the eve of NASCAR's championship that gave Kyle Busch an edge over the other three title contenders.