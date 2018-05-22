BILLINGS, Mont. — A government wildlife worker who recently landed her dream job researching grizzly bears in a Montana mountain range is recovering from a surprise bear attack that left her with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.
Officials say U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service field assistant Amber Kornak was attacked from behind on May 17 while working near a stream in the Cabinet Mountains.
Agency spokeswoman Jennifer Strickland said Tuesday that Kornak managed to reach a canister of Mace-like bear spray to end the attack.
Kornak then walked to her work vehicle and drove to find help.
A friend, Jenna Hemer, said it was the "dream job" of Kornak, who is recovering in Kalispell following surgery.
The attack remains under investigation by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
