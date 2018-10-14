McHENRY, Md. — Wildlife officials in Maryland tracked a black bear cub for three days in order to tranquilize it and remove a bucket that had gotten stuck on its head.
The Cumberland Times-News reported Sunday the 100-pound cub was freed near the Wisp Resort in McHenry during an annual autumn festival.
The Wildlife and Heritage Service of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post that a crowd of onlookers at the resort was giddy to see the cub returned to the nearby woods.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
25 hospitalized, 5 serious, after Los Angeles highway crash
Twenty-five people were taken to hospitals with mostly minor injuries following a series of crashes involving at least two cars and a bus that crashed through a concrete divider on a Los Angeles highway, authorities said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:17-18-27-28-30(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:8-4-6(eight, four, six)Estimated jackpot: $654 million17-18-27-28-30(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $345 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:8-4-6(eight, four, six)
National
Abrams makes historic appearance at Atlanta LGBT parade
Stacey Abrams has become the first major-party nominee for the Georgia governorship to participate in the Atlanta Pride Parade, one of the largest LGBT parades in the Southeast.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.