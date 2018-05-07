MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 115-pound black bear found sleeping in a tree in a New Hampshire child care center's playground has been captured and returned to the wild.
Police responded to a bear call around 7:30 a.m. Monday and asked people to avoid the area around Saint Marie's Child Care Center in Manchester.
Fish and Game conservation officers subdued the bear with a tranquilizer and brought it out of the city a little over three hours later. A state biologist assisted in the capture and relocation of the bear, which is estimated to be 1 to 2 years old.
In July 2016, a fast-moving black bear evaded authorities in Manchester after they chased it through the city.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.