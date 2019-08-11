DENVER — A black bear broke into a Colorado house over the weekend and left by breaking through a wall "like the Kool-Aid Man."
Estes Park police say the break-in occurred Friday night and that the animal was likely attracted to trash.
A Facebook post by the police department said: "Upon officer's arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the 'Kool-Aid Man' and made its escape."
The Denver Post reports no one was injured.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears entered over 35 vehicles and nine residences in the Estes Park area in the 10 days before Aug. 3. Residents were encouraged to close and lock all doors and windows to homes and vehicles.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Mass shootings have Latinos worried about being targets
When Michelle Otero arrived at an art show featuring Mexican-American women, the first thing she did was scan the room. Two exits. One security guard.
Nation
Perseid meteor shower peaks Monday and Tuesday nights
There are few things more special than watching a shooting star streak across the sky on a warm summer evening. You’ll have your chance Monday…
TV & Media
Joseph White, former AP sports writer, dies at 56
Joseph White, known for finding unique ways to write about sports and other topics during an award-winning career at The Associated Press, has died at age 56.
Variety
Boy, 16, dies after attack by 3 dogs in Dallas-area backyard
Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after being mauled by three pit bulls inside the fenced backyard of a Dallas-area home where the dogs lived.
Variety
Epstein dies in the dark, but abuse investigation carries on
Jail staff failed to follow protocols leading up to Jeffrey Epstein's death as the fallout from the highly connected financier's apparent suicide deepened, according to a report from The New York Times .