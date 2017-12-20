A bear weighing as much as 200 pounds attacked three people in two separate incidents on residential property in northern Minnesota before it was quickly tracked down and shot dead, authorities said.

The encounters occurred late Tuesday morning at two homes close to each other near McDougal Lake in Isabella, just off Hwy. 1, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the three men targeted by the female black bear were injured but not critically, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Bear attacks on humans are rare, and that’s especially true at this time of year, when they should be hibernating through the winter.

In the first encounter, 68-year-old homeowner Bill Vagts was attacked while the bear was also attacking his dog, Vagts’ wife told sheriff’s deputies and state conservation officers. Vagts was bitten on the torso. The dog was expected to survive.

Shortly after and roughly 150 yards away, the bear went after 58-year-old Daniel C. Boedeker and 54-year-old Gary N. Jerich while the Ely-based carpenters were on a construction job at a residential garage, the Sheriff’s Office continued.

The animal first attacked Jerich, and Boedeker was bitten on the arm while coming to the aid of his co-worker.

The bear was soon located in the vicinity, and a deputy shot it shortly after noon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Before the bear was tracked down, authorities issued a Code Red emergency notification to residents in the McDougal Lake area advising them that a bear had attacked someone. The notification warned residents to not approach the bear if spotted and notify the Sheriff’s Office.