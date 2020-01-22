LOGAN, Utah — Justin Bean scored 16 points with 13 rebounds and Sam Merrill scored 15 and Utah State beat Air Force 72-47 on Tuesday.
Bean and Neemias Queta, scored 14, combined to shoot 11 of 15. Diogo Brito added 10 off the bench for the Aggies.
Utah State (15-6, 4-4 Mountain West Conference) raced to a 7-0 lead, extended the margin to 17-7 before the Falcons closed within three (20-17) with a 10-3 run. The Aggies countered by scoring nine straight and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Lavelle Scotte led Air Force with 13 points and Ryan Swan scored 10. The Falcons made just 3 of 19 from 3-point range.
